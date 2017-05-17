Longhorns to conduct basketball camp next week

By Tim Chambers

Head coach Austin Atwood and his 2017-18 Johnson County Longhorns will hold their annual basketball camp beginning Monday, May 22 through May 25.

The camp will start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 11:30 am daily.

The camp is for boys and girls (1st grade through 8th grade) with a variety of activities to take place. This year the camp will have access to the outside goals that can be lowered down to three feet. This is a great tool for smaller players to use in order to learn the proper shooting technique.

The price is $50 per player, two siblings for $80 and $100 for three siblings. Each camper will receive a camp tee shirt plus hear a motivational guest speaker.

Concessions such as pizza, candy and drinks will be available.

Atwood touched on the importance of the camp.

“We teach fundamentals and stress team play to every camper who participates and we make sure they understand it,” said Atwood. “We pair them up in team activities plus we try to make it fun and competitive.”

Atwood said his goal is to see the kids improve and enjoy themselves.

“We’ll work with them one-on-one hoping to make them a better player for the upcoming year,” said Atwood. “Most of all we want it to be fun.”

The camp had 80-plus kids last year and would love to reach its target goal of 100.

For more information contact Coach Atwood at (423) 742-2870.