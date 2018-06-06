Longhorns’ car show to be held Friday

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The baseball team will be holding its 12th annual car show on Friday night, June 8th from 6:00 –9:00 pm at the high school. Head coach Pete Pavusek has over 40 awards to give out and urges everyone to come out and support the baseball team and the show. The cost to enter a car, truck or motorcycle is $20.00 and there is no charge to come and view the vehicles.

There will be a large concession stand filled with food and drinks to be sold during the event. It’s a great night to come and hang out with friends and Longhorn fans.

For more information call 423-291-9229.