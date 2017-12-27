Longhorns await word on Lewis injury

By Tim Chambers

The Johnson County boys are riding a two-game winning streak after knocking off Hampton and West Wilkesboro in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday. But the win on Friday could prove costly.

Three-year starter Sean Lewis injured his knee in the first quarter at Hampton and did not return. He had an MRI on Friday but the results won’t be known until Wednesday.

Lewis had put up some massive scoring numbers in four of his past five games. It’s a huge blow for head coach Austin Atwood.

“It gave me a sick feeling over the Christmas holiday because I hurt for him,” said Atwood. “He was playing his best basketball ever over the past five or six games. He is definitely one of the most athletic players in our conference and his leadership is so valuable to our team. It’s a wait and see thing but we’re preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.”

The Longhorns will travel to Cloudland on Tuesday to battle the Highlanders inside of Sonny Smith Gymnasium. The Highlanders defeated Unicoi County 77-63 there on December 19 and will be looking for payback from their 80-55 loss to the Longhorns back in late November.

The Longhorns will kick off conference play on Friday, January 5 at Sullivan Central.