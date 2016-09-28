Longhorn volleyball falls to Sullivan North on senior night

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

Tuesday was a special night for three senior volleyball players and their scorekeeper inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium against Sullivan North. Johnson County honored Eden Fenner, Caitlin Leonard and Faith Poteet on senior night and bookkeeper Jade Krusinski.

The Longhorns won the first set over the Golden Raiders but dropped the next three. Still there was reason to smile.

It was win ever in a set for head coach Donna Poteet over a Sullivan County opponent. They did it in exciting fashion, winning 25-22. They dropped the next three sets 25-15, 25-14 and 26-24.

“We played well when we were moving and talking to one another,” said Lady Longhorns’ head coach Donna Poteet. “We did that very well in the first set. We dug ourselves a hole by getting down in the second and third set and had to play from behind. We had a couple chances to win the fourth set, up 24-22, but couldn’t get a shot down at the end. We just need that confidence to make some plays when the game is on the line. But we really played pretty well considering how they have beaten us in past games.”

The three seniors did their part in the first set.

Fenner was “Johnny on the spot” at libero. She aided the win with 16 digs and a pair of nice serves.

Leonard had five kills including two late that allowed them to go up by four.

Poteet managed three kills and several good serves that led to points. Her hammer spike broke a 20-20 tie that swung all the momentum Johnson County’s way.

“I’m so proud of those three and what they’ve done for our program,” added Poteet. “They stuck it out and gave us everything they had. I thought they all stepped up and played well tonight. All three have been a joy to coach.”

The Horns were beaten soundly in the next two sets but turned it around in the fourth.

