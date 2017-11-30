Longhorn Game Briefs

Boys

Johnson County 69

West Wilkes, NC 56

The Longhorns crossed over the state line to pick up a win over West Wilkes on Monday 69-56. The game was never close as the Horns built a 38-15 halftime advantage then coasted to the win.

Blake Atwood led the scoring with 23 points. Bud Icenhour added 12 points on four treys and Sean Lewis collected 10. Jordan Edes-King and Nathan Arnold provided seven each while Zack Eller chipped in with a half dozen.

Jacob Brown and Jaden Wentz had 11 points each for West Wilkes. Isaac Bumgarner chipped in with 10.

Girls

West Wilkes 57

Johnson County 36

Johnson County fell behind 21-5 after the first quarter and never recovered. They were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter and trailed 45-19.

Taylor Parsons scored seven points as no Lady Longhorn reached double figures. Abby Cornett and Sadie Stout collected six points each.

Middle School

Boys

Johnson County 59

Ashe County 7

Every player scored in Johnson County’s lopsided win over Ashe.

Corie Neely tallied a game high 13 points in limited playing time. Seth Condor added 10 while Hunter Wilson chipped in with eight.

Girls

Johnson County 23

Ashe County 14

Jacey Eshelman scored eight points leading Johnson County to victory in a low scoring affair. Sydni Potter and Kristen added four points each.