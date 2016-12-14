Lady Rangers roll past Longhorns 66-34

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

A fast start and a strong finish were all Unaka needed to bury the Lady Longhorns on Tuesday. The Rangers sprung out to a 20-7 first quarter lead and never looked back, winning 64-34 over Johnson County.

The Rangers used a well-balanced scoring attack to break open the game early. Freshman Cydney Forney had seven points to lead the way. Madison Ensor, Savannah Tipton and sophomore Myah Parlier added five apiece.

“We played well early, but we missed some really easy shots,” said Unaka’s head coach Kenneth Chambers. “We got the big lead which allowed us to go deep into our bench. Everyone got to play and that’s always good. We wanted to close the game strong and we did. Johnson County is going to be a good team. They have a lot of young talented players and a very good senior point guard.

Chambers spoke highly of Michala Cretsinger who scored a game high 11 points and Taylor Parsons who added seven points and seven rebounds. But the Longhorns simply couldn’t hit their shots during the middle stretch of the game.

It took the Longhorns three quarters to match Unaka’s first quarter output of 20 points. Johnson County got outscored 26-14 in the final stanza.



Girls Varsity

Unaka 64-34

JOHNSON CO. (34)

Cretsinger 11, Parsons 7, C. Brooks 5, B. Brooks 3, Miller 2, Winters 2, Nichols 2, Cornett 2.

UNAKA (66)

Parlier 10, Forney 9, Burrow 9, Garland 8, T. Potter 6, Sa. Tipton 5, Ensor 5, Markland 5, Sav. Tipton 4, E. Potter 3

JCHS 7 8 5 14 — 34

Unaka 20 12 6 26 — 64

3-point goals—JC (Cretsinger, B. Brooks) Unaka 5 (Markland, Ensor, Burrow, E. Potter, Sav. Tipton)