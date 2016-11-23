Lady Longhorns vanquish Patrick Henry 49-36

By: Tim Chambers

It was just like at Burger King inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium for the Lady Longhorns against a young Patrick Henry squad. Johnson County “had it their way” in a 49-36 victory in the Hall of Champions game that kicked off the 2016-17 basketball season on Thursday.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter with the help of six points by Brittany Brooks and five more from twin sister Courtney.

They proceeded to stretch their advantage to 18 in the second quarter with a pair of baskets each by Michala Cretsinger and Courtney Brooks lighting the fire.

Partick Henry tried to make in a run in the third quarter and got within a baker’ dozen but a Cretsinger basket at the buzzer kept the Horns in front 38-23.

Patrick Henry was able to trim the margin to nine at one point in the fourth quarter. A pair of deuces by Britain Peele and one from Taylor Parsons was enough to stretch the margin back to 13 by the game’s end.

Brittany Brooks led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. She touched on her team’s play.

“We did well at times, but I think we can play better than what we did,” said Brooks. “My teammates got me the ball and I was able to get some good shots. It feels great to come out here and win our first game of the season.”

Courtney Brooks added 11 points. Parsons finished with eight points and nine rebounds in her first varsity game as a freshman. Cretsinger produced a solid six points, nine rebounds, three steals and four assists. Peele tallied six points and four boards.

Hannah Carver with 13 points and Kaycee Deskins with 11 topped Patrick Henry.

Junior Varsity

Johnson County 55

Patrick Henry 35

