Lady Longhorns hammer Holston Cavaliers 63-48

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

It’s a feud much like the Hatfields and McCoys when Johnson County hooks up with neighboring Holston High School in basketball. On Thursday the two teams got together and fired up shots early and often.

The Lady Longhorns connected on their fair share from long distance with Michala Cretsinger and Brittney Brooks leading the way. The end result was an impressive 63-48 victory over the Cavaliers inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium in the Hall of Champions game.

Cretsinger blistered the nets for 28 points hitting 6-of-9 treys. Brooks added 4-for-7 from behind the arc and finished the night with 18 points.

Head coach Thomas Wampler summed up his team’s play and was happy with their victory.

“Our kids were able to play within themselves tonight,” said Wampler. “I thought in the flow of the game they all took advantage of their opportunities. No one player set out to be the leading scorer but within the flow of the game they took what came to them. We want to be a varied attack that makes the defense account for everybody. Our kids did a great job of stepping up tonight.”

Crestsinger’s step-up had some extra spring.

She didn’t start the game but instantly made her presence felt after entering the contest.

Holston jumped on top 5-0 behind a couple of made shots by Claudia Frost. Courtney Brooks broke the ice for the Horns, hitting their first basket; then Cretsinger followed with five straight points to put the Horns on top 8-7.

A long three by Brittney Brooks in the closing seconds allowed Johnson County to lead 11-7 after the first quarter.

Holston kept pace with the Lady Horns in the second quarter, getting 12 points by Santorno Amburgey, but they couldn’t offset the red hot shooting by Cretsinger and Brittney Brooks.

The duo shared six treys and scored 20 of the team’s 22 points in the quarter. Cretsinger had 16 first half points and Brittney Brooks provided 12.

Johnson County (2-0) led 33-28 at the half.

Cretsinger continued to shoot well, and in the third quarter the Courtney Brooks got in on the act. The senior guard provided eight points, including two more treys with each coming off assists from Courtney who also contributed five points in the frame.

That staked the Horns to a 52-36 advantage heading into the final frame. Johnson County maintained their lead over the final eight minutes to come away with the 15-point victory.

Cretsinger had five rebounds to go along with her 28 points. Brittney Brooks grabbed six rebounds to compliment her 18 total points.

