Lady Blue Devils crush Horns 20-7

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

JCMS’ head coach Greg Reece summed up his team’s game with Unicoi County Middle School while walking across the field.

“We play teams like this to get better,” said Reece. “Unicoi County has a great softball team, and they’ll carry on that tradition to the high school, but we didn’t come out ready to play at the beginning, and that’s my fault. Things have been so up and down with scheduling problems, and hopefully, the weather is about to settle down, and we can head into April and play some ball.”

The Longhorns’ skipper hit the nail on the head. His team fell to the superior Devils 20-7 on Tuesday at Bob Kirksey Field. The Blue Devils jumped on top 6-0 in the first inning and scored five times in the fourth and fifth frames. Johnson County scored four times in the fourth inning after logging three in their first three at-bats.

Faith Walsh went 3-for-3 to lead the Longhorns at the plate. Hannah Fritts added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hailey Cox and Autumn Lewis provided two hits apiece. Haley Rider, Sarah rider and Kristen each belted a base hit and scored. Rachel had a monster game collecting four hits for the Lady Blue Devils. Kayla Wilson, Jada Avila, Faith Bennett and Skyler Tipton added two hits apiece.

UCMS 613 55 – 20 19 4

JCMS 012 40 – 7 12 5