Katherine Lewis joins Tusculum cheerleading

Katherine Lewis from Unaka High School has signed with the Tusculum College Spirit Squad Cheerleading Team 2017-18. She is joined here by her brother, Sam, and parents, Travis and Christina Lewis.

She is the granddaughter of Jake and Arlene Lewis of Mountain City and Selma and Ennis Bowers of Elizabethton.

Tusculum College Spirit Squad is coached by Jessica Buxton-Inscore