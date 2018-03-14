Junior Longhorns top Blountville 8-2

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

BLOUNTVILLE— Opening day was a success for the Junior High baseball team despite some breezy weather conditions on a chilly Friday. The Longhorns used some excellent pitching and timely hitting to knock off Blountville Middle School 8-2.

It was a good performance for the Longhorns who were missing two key players. Head coach Julian Crews said it was a matter of good pitching and defense.

“Asa Lewis pitched a great game on the mound and made a couple of good defensive plays behind him,” said Crews. Graham Reece had a good catch in centerfield, and Payton Pavusek played well at short. Lewis didn’t give up a run before reaching the 85 pitch count limit in the sixth. It’s always good to open up the season with a good win on the road.”

The Longhorns jumped on top 2-0 in their first at-bat. Trey Snyder blasted a two-run double scoring Lewis who had singled and Seth Conder who got hit by a pitch.

They put three more on the board in the fourth inning to go up 5-0.

Conder had an RBI single while the other two runs were unearned.

The Horns added a solo run in the sixth when Zack Parsons drove in Lewis from third with a groundout.

Parsons and Lewis had RBI singles in the seventh scoring Conder and Ethan Icenhour who had walked.

Lewis pitched outstanding allowing only one hit while striking out 12. Conder finished the sixth and started the seventh before giving way to Parsons who struck out the final two batters of the game with the bases loaded.

Lewis and Snyder led the hitting with two hits apiece. Parsons and Conder provided one respectively.

The Longhorns will return to action on Friday with a game at Unaka.

JCMS 200 301 2 – 8 6 3

Blountville 000 001 1 – 2 3 3

WP—Lewis