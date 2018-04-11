Junior horns rough up Dogs 7-1

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Hampton played Johnson County dead even for three innings before the Longhorns decided to kick their offense into stampede mode. The Horns recorded six unanswered runs over the final three innings to take an all-important 7-1-conference win on Tuesday afternoon in Mountain City.

The Bulldogs scored their only run of the game in the first inning. Morgan Lyons led off with a single then took two bases on a passed ball. He later scored on a groundout that put them in front 1-0.

From there it was all Longhorns who dominated play both offensively and defensively which pleased head skipper Julian Crews.

“I thought it was one of the best overall games we’ve played all year,” said Crews. “We gave up a run early by allowing them to take two bases on a passed ball but then we played great baseball after that. Our pitching and defense were excellent, and we got timely hits when we needed them. It’s tough when you play three games in a week because you are always looking at the pitch out of players and trying to stay ahead. Our kids understand that, and we got a good effort from everyone. This was a big league win for us.”

Crews touched on the pitch count rule, which determines how many pitches a player, can throw before needing a certain number of days rest.

Zack Parsons started the game for the Longhorns and threw nearly three innings before reaching 39 pitches. He was relieved before he reached 40 pitches, which would allow him to come back and pitch the next game on one day’s rest.But the Horns had plenty of backups in the bullpen.

They tied the game in the first inning on Asa Lewis’ RBI single scoring Seth Conder who was hit by a pitch.

Lewis came on in relief of Parson to pick up the win. He pitched up to the seventh inning before Conder took over. The Longhorns ended the game by turning a double play. Johnson County took a 4-1 lead in the fourth after scoring a trio of runs. Dalton Brown provided an RBI double, and Peyton Pavusek drew a walk with the bases loaded. The up the lead in the fifth inning to 6-1 with Zack Parson’s run-scoring single and Brown’s RBI double. Dakota Holt walked with the bases loaded in the sixth allowing Trey Snyder who had singled to score.

Johnson County made the most of their six hits while Hampton could muster only two.

Brown had a pair of hits, and two RBI’s to lead the Longhorns. Parsons, Lewis, Snyder, and Conder provided one apiece.

Hampton 100 000 0 – 1 2 2

Johnson Co. 100 321 x – 7 6 2

Lyons and Royston. Parsons, Lewis (3), Conder (7) and Icenhour.

WP–Lewis

Johnson County 11

Sullivan North 0

Johnson County sandwiched six hits in with six errors to knock off the Golden Raiders in Kingsport on Friday.

They erupted for seven runs in the first inning and four more in the fourth.Dalton Brown had a two-run single in the first frame. Zack Parsons drove in one with a sacrifice fly while Graham Reece added a bunt single and scored. Brown, Parsons and Seth Conder had RBI base hits in the fourth inning, and Ethan Icenhour brought home the final run with a bases-loaded walk. Lewis earned the win by tossing a two-hitter with four strikeouts. Brown had a couple of hits and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Parson, Conder, Reece and Isaiah Curd shared the other four hits.

JMCS 700 40 –11 6 0

North 000 00 – 0 2 6

WP–Lewis

University School 15

Johnson County 7

The Longhorns committed eight errors in the game that led to their home defeat. Seth Conder had three hits for the Longhorns. Dalton Brown and Trey Snyder provided two apiece while Peyton Pavusek and Josh Austin added one each.