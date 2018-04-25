Junior Horns drop three games

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

It wasn’t a good week for the Junior High Longhorns who were defeated on the road by Hampton 5-4 on Thursday.

The Longhorns led 3-1 in the third inning but the Bulldogs scored three times in the bottom half to move on top 4-3.

Back-to-back base hits by Josh Austin and Ethan Icenhour in the second allowed them to tie the game at 1-1. Base hits from Dalton Brown and Trey Snyder in the third led to three runs two which were unearned.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the sixth inning to extend their lead at 5-3.

Brown reached on an error and scored in the seventh inning for JCMS’ but they couldn’t overtake the Bulldogs on their home diamond.

Icenhour led the Longhorns at the plate with a pair of hits. Brown, Seth Conder, Zack Parsons, Dakota Holt, Austin and Snyder had one

apiece.

Johnson County outhit Hampton 8-5. Harrison pitched the win for the Bulldogs while Asa Lewis took the hard-luck loss.

JCMS’ head coach Julian Crews had no comment after game comments.

Game 1

HVMS 10

JCMS 0

Game 2

HVMS 13

JCMS 3

The Longhorns dropped a pair of games to league leading Happy Valley earlier in the week.

Ethan Icenhour had the only hit in the game for the Horns who were blanked 10-0 in the first game of the twin bill.

Icenhour along with Peyton Pavusek and Seth Conder had two hits each in second contest but they couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors. Zack Parson and Trey Snyder had the only other hits for the Longhorns.