Junior Horns blast Happy Valley Warriors 39-21

By Tim Chambers

Not even a “super ball” could have bounced back on Monday like the Junior High Longhorns did. Johnson County disposed of Happy Valley 39-21 to take third place in the large district large class tournament played at Hampton Elementary School.

It was a totally different look from their previous game with Hampton where their offense was non-existent in the second half.

They jumped on top 11-5 after one, getting nine points from their leading scorer, Clayton Cross, and a late layup from Ian Norris.

Cross continued his dominant play in the second quarter with a quick bucket but had to leave the game after taking a hard fall. His absence didn’t affect the game as several others stepped up.

Ryan Morefield’s putback stretched their lead to 16-5, then Stacy Greer added five quick points that extended their advantage at 21-5. Clay Stanley and Ethan Bower would convert on baskets just before the half ended.

Johnson County led 26-6 at intermission after holding Happy Valley without a field goal.

It didn’t get much better for the Warriors in the second half.

Shaw called off the dogs early in the quarter but the Johnson County reserves played well.

Samuel Mann had a basket as did Ethan Bower. Trevor Wilson added a long three that kept them in front at 34-13 entering the final quarter.

Zack Workman made his presence felt by scoring nine points for the Warriors in the second half. Timmy Mounts added five but points didn’t come easy against the Longhorns’ stingy defense.

