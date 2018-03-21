Junior High Longhorns win marathon game

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Baseball fans were in desperate need of padded cushions that sat through the Junior High Longhorns and Unaka baseball game on Friday.

Johnson County ripped the cover off the baseball that produced two-dozen runs plus four in a 28-17 slugfest over the Rangers at Claude Holsclaw Field.

The game lasted over four hours as 12 total pitches were used in the game including five by the Longhorns. Head coach Julian Crews said it was a first for him.

“I’ve never had a game last that long in all the years that I have coached,” said Crews. “The strike zone was small, and sometimes that’s not a good thing for kids this age. To our credit, we hit the ball well, and I thought Ethan Icenhour threw three good innings. It’s a conference road win, so that’s always a good thing.”

Neither team score in the first two innings but things got wild and crazy after that.

The Longhorns tallied five runs in the third inning with the help of a two-run single by Josh Austin and an RBI base hit from Dalton Brown.

The Rangers answered with seven runs in the bottom half to go up 7-5.

The Longhorns came out stroking the baseball in the fourth inning by amassing 11 runs in the frame.

Back to back RBI doubles by Asa Lewis, Zack Parsons and Brown highlighted the

scoring spree. Trey Snyder, Payton Pavusek, and Austin had run-scoring singles. Lewis rang up two base hits in the inning.

The Longhorns held a 17-10 lead going into the final inning when things ultimately got out of hand. They scored 11 more in their final at-bat to go up 28-10.

Seth Conder blasted an RBI double while Brown picked up an RBI two-bagger. Graham Reece and Icenhour each drove in a run with singles.

Unaka scored seven times in their final at-bat but came up short at the end.

Brown had a mammoth game going 5-for-6 with five RBI’s. Lewis added three base hits and four runs batted in. Austin, Snyder, Parsons, and Icenhour all swatted two hits apiece. Reece, Pavusek and Isaiah Crud provided one hit apiece.

Landon Ramsey tallied three base hits to lead the Rangers.

The Longhorns will play Jonesborough on Thursday at Persimmons Ridge Park and home on Friday versus Unaka.

Johnson Co. 005 (11) 01 (11) – 28 19 3

Unaka 007 201 7

—17 8 7

WP—Ethan Icenhour