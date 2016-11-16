Junior High Lady Horns ready to reload

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

Kechia Eller will try and play the role of “Bob the Builder“ in 2016-17. The Junior High Lady Longhorns will have to rebuild from scratch from a team that logged some impressive wins last season.

Nine players off that squad are currently on the high school varsity and junior varsity teams. Eller knows she faces an uphill climb.

“This year is definitely an overhaul job,” said Eller. “My main goal is to work with these girls and get their fundamentals down. We need for them to advance so it’s important that they work hard. We did beat Chuckey-Doak and Hampton last year so that’s a reason to be optimistic. Having Sadie back will help. She’s going to have a lot of pressure on her.”

Eller was referring to Sadie Stout who will lead the way after playing valuable minutes on last year’s squad.

“She is one of the best if not the best player in our district,” said Eller. “She can shoot the ball and rebound with the best of them. She has basketball sense, but she’s been slowed by a stress fracture. I’m hoping we have some kids step up and play well in her absence. We’re not expecting Sadie to miss many games. It’s hard to keep her out of the lineup.”

Eller expects Maddie Edington and Emmy Miller to help the squad.

“Maddie is a good shooter who has improved ball handling skills. We moved her to guard from her post position. Emmy is a strong rebounder who will get in there and fight with the best of them. Sydney is a seventh grader who will get the opportunity to play on the varsity. She’s a smart player that can really help us inside.”

Another player who has caught the eye of Eller is Rhiannon Icenhour.

To read the entire article, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.