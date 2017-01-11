Johnson County Youth League Recap

By Tim Chambers

C-League

Mountain City 2 (24)

Mountain City 1 (14)

Two unbeaten teams hooked up to battle in C-Division play as both teams entered the contest 6-0. Mountain City 2 got a remarkable performance by Carter Atwood to win a hard fought 24-14 contest.

Atwood fired in all 24 points for the winners. Hunter Paisley scored MC1 entire total of 14 points.

B-Division

Mountain City 1 (20)

Doe 1 (18)

Zach Lunceford scored a game high 16 points helping MC 1 gain a two-point victory. Izzy T and Jayden K added two points apiece.

Daniel Taylor led Doe 1 with six points. Kyle Sluder and Luke Warlock added four apiece. Jayden Bishop and Austin McElyea added two points each.

Doe 2 (22)

Roan Creek 1 (15)

Chris Reece swished the nets for 14 points for Doe 2 in their 22-15 win over Roan Creek 1. Josiah McEwen helped the cause with five points while Corbin Presnell tossed in two.

Samuel Layey had six points and Joe Joe Church scored five for RC1. Conner Gentry, and Sammy Seivers scored a basket each.

A-Division

Mountain City 1 (36)

Roan Creek 2 (17)

Peyton Pavusek scored 13 points and George Grill tallied 11 in MC1’s big win. Daniel Stout added six in the victory while Evan Dollar had four. Chris Grill closed out the scoring with two.

Noah Eastridge led RC2 with eight points. Tyler Seatz and Isaiah Fenner added four apiece. Jackson chipped in with one.

Correction

Some errors occurred in Mountain City #2 team picture that ran last week. They defeated MC# 1 on Thursday to take over sole possession of first place. Above are the corrected names. Please accept our apology for the error. Also note that we were unable to obtain some last names in today’s box scores.