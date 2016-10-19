Johnson County Youth League Mighty Mites, Grasscutters both headed for playoffs

By Tim Chambers

The Longhorns youth league Mighty Mites and Grass-cutter teams earned berths into the playoffs by knocking off Hampton on Saturday.

The Longhorns defeated the Bulldogs 39-7 in Mighty Mites play while the Grasscutters took a 27-6 victory.

Mighty Mites

Johnson County 39

Hampton 7

Sawyer Marshall had a big game for Johnson County in their lopsided win over the Bulldogs. Marshall scored four times on runs of 65, 36, 37 and 58 yards and ended the game with 188 yards rushing on only five carries.

Brock Jones scored on a 60-yard run and finished with 92 yards rushing on three carries. Ian Lewis closed out the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run. Marshall and Jones had extra point runs. Daniel Yax added a couple of nice runs in the game.

Marshall, Jones and Yax accounted for 12, 11 and 10 tackles respectively. Hunter McElyea added six stops and Connor Stout contributed five. Lewis, Avery Blevins, Camden Johnson, Cooper Murray and Grayson Hensley provided three stops apiece. McElyea recorded three sacks.

Playoffs begin on Saturday with the top two teams from each division making the field.

The Mighty Mites will play Toppers Red at 1:30 pm. inside of Kermit Tipton Stadium at Science Hill in the first round.

Grass-cutters

Johnson County 27

Hampton 6

The Longhorns got off to a dazzling start and broke the game open with two quick touchdowns.

Carson Jennings got things started with a 10-yard touchdown run to give them a 6-0 advantage. He later broke free on a 52-yard TD run, then threw to Carter Atwood for the two-point conversion.

Kyle Maples electrified the crowd with a nifty 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Nathanael Walker scored the final TD on a 1-yard pass from Jennings. Walker had a 25-yard reception prior to his touchdown.

Jennings and Maples led the ground game with 80 yards apiece. Walker caught a couple of passes for 26 yards. Christopher Thomas added 35 yards on two carries and Hunter Paisley provided a two-point conversion.

Ethan Stout, Colton Grindstaff, Atwood and Maples were tops in tackles on the defensive side. Jennings accounted for 106 yards of total offense.

The Grasscutters will look to avenge a double-overtime loss when they take on Elizabethton at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. This game will be played at Happy Valley High School.

Playoff Schedule,

Saturday, October 22

At Kermit Tipton Stadium (Science Hill)

10:00 Cyclones Black vs. Cloudland (Mighty Mites)

11:45 Warriors vs. Toppers White (Grass-cutters)

1:30 Johnson County vs. Toppers Red (Mighty Mites)

At Happy Valley High School

6:45 Longhorns vs. Cyclones Black (Grass-cutters)