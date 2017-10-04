Johnson County youth league football game of the week

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County 30

Science Hill 16 Jr. PW

The Junior Pee Wee team pulled off a remarkable feat on Saturday with a big win over home-standing Science Hill. The Longhorns scored a 30-16 victory inside of Kermit Tipton Stadium that clinched a playoff spot for them.

Head coach Charlie Jennings was happy with his team’s play. He touched on the big road win.

“It’s good anytime you can beat a team like Science Hill but especially at their place,” said Jennings. “Our kids got after it, hung in there and got a big win. I think this might have clinched a playoff spot for us.”

The playoff spot didn’t come easy against the Toppers.

The Longhorns got on the board first on an 11-yard quarterback keeper by Carson Jennings. He also had a big defensive play that factored in their next touchdown.

Jennings picked up a fumble deep in Science Hill territory and turned it into a 4-yard touchdown run.

The game was tied 16-16 at halftime despite his two big plays.

The difference in the second half was defense.

The Longhorns held Science Hill scoreless after putting 14 points on the board.

Jace Stout broke the tie with a 39-yard run to pay dirt. Luke Worlock scored their final TD on a 7-yard run.

The Longhorns also had their share of defensive stars. Kyle Sluder picked off a pass and returned it inside the five-yard line. He also led the team in tackles with eight. Nathaniel Walker had an interception and six tackles. Jayden Kimble, Darren Chappell and Juan Mejita all played strong on the defensive side. Dylan Blevins and Gauge Stout were singled out for their outstanding play on the line.

Jace Stout kicked a pair of two-point conversions and caught a pass from Jennings for one point that accounted for his 17 total. Sluder had some big runs in the game from his running back spot.

The Longhorns are now 4-2 on the season.

Grasscutters

Johnson County 32

Cloudland 0

Hunter Paisley scored on touchdown runs of 60 and 36 yards to lead the Longhorns to their shutout win. Kyle Maple added a 31-yard touchdown run and Carter Atwood found the end zone on a four-yard run.

Atwood led the ground game with 65 yards. Paisley and Maple ran for 60 yards apiece and Sawyer Marshall contributed 30 more on the ground.

Bryson Kimble had a conversion run. Atwood hit Marshall with a two-point conversion pass.

Colton Grindstaff led the defense with eight tackles. Hunter Paisley added a fumble recovery as did Atwood.