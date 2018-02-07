Johnson County Youth League champions crowned Friday

By Tim Chambers

A capacity crowd was on hand to watch the future stars of tomorrow take part in the youth league championship games played at Roan Creek Elementary School on Friday. Three teams were able to run the table and remain undefeated claiming first place during the regular season and tournament play.

B-Division

Mountain City 2 (33)

Mountain City 1 (14)

The daughter-daddy coaching duo of Stacy Jennings and J.R. Campbell watched their team win the tournament in convincing fashion after going through the regular season undefeated.

Carson Jennings burnt the nets for 18 points in leading Mtn. City 2 to victory.

MC 2 got a basket by Carter Atwood that broke a 4-4 tie in the first quarter. They would never relinquish that lead after that.

The trio of Jennings, Atwood and Kaden Blevins continued to lead their team by knocking down key baskets.

Jennings and Blevins had four points apiece in the second quarter and Atwood provided a deuce MC1 got four points by Dylan Warren and two each from Eli Stamper and Isaiah Santiago but trailed 18-8 at the half.

MC2 would put the game away in the third quarter.

Jennings tossed in eight points while Atwood had a big three that extended their advantage at 29-9. Everyone player saw plenty of action in the fourth.

Blevins had eight points and Atwood seven to close out MC2’s scoring.

Warren led MC1 with six. Stamper, Santiago, Nate Price and Braxton Bragg added two points each.

C-Division

Mountain City 3 (18)

Mountain City 2 (11)

Sawyer Marshall fired in 12 points while leading his team to their championship win in the only game played at Roan Creek on Saturday. The lightning quick Marshall scored one more point than the entire MC2 Squad. He had points in three of the four quarters.

Tanner Leonard helped the cause by tossing in six points.

MC2 got a great game from Gage Grissom who scored 10 points. Scottie Orndorf had the other one.

MC2 had reached the championship game by knocking off league champs Roan Creek 2 11-10 on Friday night.

Grissom had nine points in that game while Bentley Forrester provided the other two.

A-Division Championship

Roan Creek 1 (36)

Mountain City 1 (33)

One of the best games of the tournament was the championship game in A-Division. Roan Creek finished the season undefeated but had to scrap and claw their way to a 36-33 win over MC 1 in the championship game of the tournament.

Roan Creek led 12-6 after one and remained in front 19-14 at the half, but all that would change in the third.

Jace Stout scored four straight points and Evan Dollar had a big three-pointer that cut the lead at 24-21. They finally took the lead at 26-24 on a basket by George Grill, but Conner Simcox would tie the game at 27 all with a basket heading into the final quarter.

Simcox refused to let his team’s perfect season slip away. He accounted for 14 second-half points on his way to a game high 20 points.

He tied the game at 33 all with a basket then added another deuce with 42 seconds remaining that put them up 35-33. Dalton Pope would connect on a free throw with five seconds remaining that allowed Roan Creek to escape with the victory.

Simcox collected 14 rebounds to go along with his 20 points. Pope finished the night with seven points as did James Potter who had a huge three-point shot in the third. Eli Dugger tallied the other two points.

George Grill had a great game for MC1 scoring 13 points. Jace Stout provided eight points and nine rebounds, Noah Brown scored four, while Zack Lunceford and Hayden Dugger accounted for two points each.

Girls Championship

Mountain City 1 (29)

Mountain City 2 (21)

Mountain City 1 finished the regular season undefeated, but their championship win over MC 2 wasn’t easy. Sierra Green scored 12 first half points and MC2 led the league champions 14-7 at the half.

MC1 finally got rolling in the third quarter and getting four points by Braden Eastridge and two apiece from Mattie Jones, Lexie Profitt and Sarah Johnson. They trailed by a slim 18-17 margin going into the fourth quarter.

It was all Mountain City 1 in the final quarter.

Eastridge got rolling after a scoreless first half and scored 10 of her 14 points in the final quarter. A basket by Jones late in the game would end MC2 upset bid.

Eastridge collected six steals to go along with her 14 points. Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds. Lexie Proffitt and Sarah Johnson hit for two points each. Shawna Arnold grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.

Green played outstanding for MC2. She scored a game high 17 points and added 15 rebounds for her squad. Alyssa McElyea and Kylah Henley scored two points apiece.

