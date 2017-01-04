Johnson County Youth Basketball League Spotlight

By Tim Chambers

Two teams are having banner seasons so far in the Johnson County Youth League at the halfway mark. Doe #1 in the A Division is currently 7-0 while Mountain City #1 in the C Division is 6-0. They are featured in this week’s version of “Youth League Roundup.”

Doe #1 (C—Division 7-0)

The Doe 1 squad is made up of eight players that are in the fifth and sixth grade classes. Four of the players have been together since kindergarten according to their coach and league president, Jerry Gentry.

Graham Reece, Brayden Gentry, Conner Pierce and Caleb Pierce are the four returning veterans while Austin West has been with the squad for three seasons. Sebastian Adams has been with the team for two years. Sam Swecker has played before but it’s his first season with Doe 1. Jordan James rounds out the team in his first year of playing basketball.

The team has already put together two undefeated seasons in past years.

“They went 22-0 in the C league when they were in the second grade and were 18-0 in the B division during their fourth grade year,” said Gentry. “All their success can be attributed to teamwork. This bunch don’t care who scores. They pass the ball well and share it with one another. Each of them are pretty good defensive players. We only get to practice about two hours per week so we feel like they could be even better with more gym time.”

Gentry said that practices are limited with 33 teams and only three gyms. Many of the kids work on their game at home.

Mountain City #2

(C Division 6-0)

The same can be said about Mountain City #2 in the C Division. They are currently 6-0 but will face their biggest test of the season on Thursday. The team is made up of players ages 5-7 according to head coach Matt Cornett. He touched on his team and what makes them go.

“We’ve had two or three players step up, but our team leader is definitely Carter Atwood,” said Cornett. “He makes everyone around him better. All the other players build off his enthusiasm. He’s what makes this team go.”

Atwood is eight points shy of 100 after six games. Gage Grissom is second on the team in scoring with 32 total points.

“Gage has scored well and Dylan Reece has played good,” added Cornett. “Aaron Campbell has been a very good rebounder and defensive player. All these kids have played well. Carter, Dylan and Gage were the only ones returning that had ever played.”

Cornett has nine players on his squad and had to draft six of them.

Shannon Brooks, Scotty Orndorff, Samantha McKinney, Zack Roark and Bryson Kimball are the other five players that round out the team.

