Johnson County Middle School tops Colonial Heights

By Tim Chambers

KINGSPORT—The hitting birches fit just fine for JCMS on Tuesday. Head coach Greg Reece watched his Lady Longhorns triumph over Colonial Heights 14-3 in their season opener played in Kingsport.

It was quite an offensive performance but the first five batters in the starting lineup. They combined for 15 hits, scored 13 runs and drove in eight on the day.

The head coach was happy with everyone’s overall play.

“That was a good way to start the regular season,” said Reece. “Over the weekend we did not play very well, mostly not following through and do the things that good teams must do. I think the team just decided that they were unhappy with the way things went and were determined to do better tonight, and boy they did. We hit very well at times, although there are some spots in the lineup that have not yet done much, but it is very early. Hitting usually is not the issue for us because that is pretty much all we can work on given the practice situation. The on-field routines will come around eventually.”

The Longhorns scored nine runs over the first two innings to break the game open.

Edington, Miller, Faith Wash and Younce had base hits and scored in frame one. The big blow was a towering home run by Jayla Greg, well over the outfield fence.

That same group combined for base hits to help score four more runs in the second inning.

Miller and Younce had doubles in the third along with a base hit by Cassidy Lakatos that produced a couple more runs.

Sydni Potter added an RBI double in the fifth that came after base hits from Edington, Miller, Younce and Greg.

Younce pitched all five innings to earn the victory. She scattered seven hits with six strikeouts.

She helped her cause by going 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Miller was 4-4 with four runs scored. Greg produced four hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Edington and Wash had two hits apiece and scored twice. Potter, Lakatos, Paige Knight and Haley Rider added one hit each.

Coach Reece complimented the hitting but also touched on some important contributions in other areas.

“The top half of the order really produced tonight offensively, but there were some key defensive plays too,” added Reece. “Edington made one heck of a play on a fly ball with the bases loaded to get a double play and hold the runner at third. Younce pitched well and had her curve ball working. She never got rattled, even with runners on. Miller had two good tags at home to end an inning. Overall I am pleased but we still have lots of work to do before we get into conference play next week.”