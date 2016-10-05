Johnson County Middle School seventh and eighth grade netters cap off great season

By Tim Chambers

The high school volleyball team could get a huge boost from the incoming middle school players next fall. The junior high Longhorns capped off a successful season by tying for first place with Cedarview Christian in league play.

They added a third place finish on Saturday in the conference tournament play, losing to a strong Providence Academy team.

The Longhorns fell 25-20, 16-26 and 12-15.

Cassidy Lakotos was the leading server with 11 points.

They bounced back to knock off Tri-Cities Christian 25-20 and 25-22 in their second game. Emily Miller and Nichole Arnold scored eight points each the Horns leading servers.

They lost to tournament champion Cedarview 18-25, 25-20 and 12-15.

Emily Miller, Cassidy Lakotos, Cindy Jones and Nicole Arnold were selected to the All Tournament team.

7th Grade

The junior varsity Longhorns captured second place at the tournament which was played as a single elimination event.

They Horns knocked off Tri-Cities Christian 25-2 and 25-4. Katie McCulloch was the leading server with 14 points.

They lost to Cedarview 7-25 and 23-25 in the championship match.

Sierra Hodge served up seven points.

Coaches Dottie Sue Phipps and Billie Blevins would like to thank everyone in the community, faculty and staff at JCMS, and parents for their support to the team during this volleyball season.