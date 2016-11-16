Johnson County Middle School Longhorns sweep Black Knights

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@thetomahawk.com

AFTON—Johnson County broke out the “corn brooms” on Friday and sweep Chuckey-Doak in convincing fashion. The Longhorns whisked the Black Knights from the unbeaten ranks by picking up four wins in league play.

Boys Varsity

Johnson County 37

Chuckey-Doak 29

The Longhorns used a strong second half to overcome a halftime deficit in this one.

The Longhorns got balanced scoring with six players getting in on the act. Clayton Cross had a big night scoring a game high 13 points while grabbing five rebounds. Ryan Morefield added six points and four assists. Ian Norris and Trevor provided six and five points respectively. Stacy Greer provided four points and eight boards. Clay Stanley cashed in with three points.

The Longhorns got a pair of baskets by Morefield and one each from Norris, Cross and Greer to regain the lead. Cross had a couple of key buckets in the fourth quarter and Stanly recoded three points which allowed the Horns to stay in front by seven. A nice floater by Morefield and a bucket on the inside from Cross would seal the deal for JCHS.

Girls Varsity

Johnson County 38

Chuckey-Doak 21

The close game that everyone expected never materialized. The Longhorns did a great job of extending their lead every quarter to come away with a 17-point victory.

Sadie Stout led the way with 11 points and eight rebounds. Emmy Miller added nine points and seven boards. Sydney Potter and Rhiannon Icenhour added six and five points respectively and shared 10 rebounds with five apiece. Paige Knight provided four points. Maddie Edington tallied a basket and played a good floor game. Jacey Eshelman cashed in with a free throw.

Girls’ 7th grade game

Johnson County 21

Chuckey-Doak 16

The Lady Longhorns fought to the finish and earned a five-point win over Chuckey-Doak in the first of four games.

Sydney Potter had a big night with eight points and seven rebounds. Macey Luckett added five points and Savannah McKinney tallied four. Raven Turen and Jacey Eshelman rounded out the scoring with two apiece.

Boys’ 7th grade game

Johnson County 45

Chuckey-Doak 38

The seventh grade boys won their second consecutive game by knocking off a very good Black Knights squad.

Zack Parson and Preston Greer tallied eight first quarter points each that staked the Longhorns to a sizeable lead. Corie Neely and John Stout put the game away in the third quarter by combining for 14 points in the frame.

Greer led the way with a game high 14 points. Neely added a clutch 12 points. Parsons was the third Longhorn in double figures with 10. Stout added seven points and six rebounds. Gavin Wood closed out the scoring with a deuce.