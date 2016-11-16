Johnson County Middle School Horns have high expectations

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

Johnson County lost its full boat of middle school players from last season, but head coach Devin Shaw is hoping to save the ship. He’ll do so by completely overhauling the varsity team with a talented seventh grade team from last season.

It’s not your typical spark plug and oil change, but the group did finish 17-4 in seventh grade play last year. Shaw is hoping that his kids can emerge from the pits early.

“This group plays hard and all of them are coachable players,” said Shaw. “I expect us to do well. We talk about taking the next step and I’m expecting that from this group. They were 17-4 last year but didn’t win the championship. I remind them that 17-4 without a championship is a good season, but not a great one.”

Shaw will start Ryan Morefield, Ian Norris, Clayton Cross, Cody Norris and Stacy Greer.

“Ryan is a good leader at the point,” said Shaw. “He’s doesn’t do a lot of scoring, but we can win a lot of games if he can handle the pressure. Ian is probably our best shooter and will play the shooting guard. He needs to work on his defense more, but he’s trying hard to improve that. Clayton is our stud that does a little bit of everything. He can get you a bucket or rebound when you need it, and he makes a lot of smart plays on the floor. Cody will be our four-man and has great size. He gives us scoring on the inside. Stacy is a beast on the inside and very athletic. He’s an excellent defensive player and rebounder, but we’re working hard to make him a better offensive player. He’s definitely the blue-collar worker on the team.”

Shaw will also rely on seventh grader Corie Neely with eighth graders Clay Stanley and Trevor Gentry for some much needed depth.

