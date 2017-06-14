Johnson County Little League tournament schedule set

By Tim Chambers

The Johnson County Little League tournaments began play on Tuesday and games will be played throughout the week.

Two games are on tap Thursday in ages 9-12 major league play.

The fourth seed Diamondbacks will face the fifth seed Braves at 5:30 while the third seed Dodgers face the sixth seed White Sox at 7:00 in the nightcap.

The first place Marlins will square off with the D-backs/Braves winner at 7 pm on Saturday. The second place Angels will kick off play against the Dodgers/White Sox winner at 5:30.

The championship game is set for Monday at 7 pm.

Minor

The Cubs won a close 7-6 contest on Monday over the Diamondbacks to claim the top seed in minor league play. They faced the fourth seed Angels on Tuesday while the D-Backs squared off against the third seed Orioles.

The two winners will take part in the championship game at 5:30 on Saturday.

All major and minor league baseball games will be played at Cunningham Park.

Softball

The ladies began play on Tuesday using a double elimination format for their tournament.

The top seed Cardinals played the White Sox on Tuesday while the second seed A’s took on the Lady Diamondbacks.

The two winners will battle in the winner’s bracket finals on Thursday at 5:30. The other teams will drop down to the loser’s bracket.

The championship game is set for 5:30 on Monday and Tuesday at 5:30 if a second game is necessary.

All softball games will be played at Ralph Stout Park

Remarkable feat

The Angels closed out the season in style by tossing a pair of no-hitters against the Braves and White Sox.

Graham Reece went 1-1 and scored three times to lead them past the Sox. Connor Simcox had the only other hit.

Final Order of Finish



Major League:

1. Marlins

2. Angels

3. Dodgers

4. D-backs

5. Braves

6. White Sox

Minor League:

1. Cubs

2. D-Backs

3. Orioles

4. Angels

Softball

1. Cardinals

2. Athletics

3. D-Backs

4. White Sox

Minor League Champion Cubs

Front row L-R: Rayley Matheson, Marley Matheson, Kelsey Blevins, Michael Isaacs, Trinity Poe, Haidyn Farrow, Loryn Charland, Eli Horne, Braxton Bragg and Grayson Espinoza; 2nd row: Eli Tester, Liem Lowe, Daniel Gunther; Not pictured: Brady Arney, Cameron Baker and Zachariah Ward; Coaches: Jessie Grindstaff, Cody Matheson, Brandon Farrow and Anthony Horne

Softball Champion Cardinals

Front Row L-R: Autumn Shepherd, Kyleh Henley, Hannah Fletcher, Shawna Arnold, Eden Potter, Emily Shupe, Ashlynn Beam; Back row: Coaches Jake Lyon, Jeff Lewis, Chloie Ballard, Kendyl Kleine, Aubrie Baird, Sarah Arnold; Coaches Chastity Shupe and Chris Baird

Major League Champion Marlins

Front row L-R: Tanner Putnam, Connor Stout, Dominic Kelly, Leland Morley, Conner Gentry, Kainen Hamm and Matthew Moses; 2nd row: George Yates, Donnie Curd, Hank Sauer and Daniel Stout; Coaches: Anthony Hall, Gary Woodard, Jody Putnam and Adam Sauer; Not pictured Zack Parsons