Johnson County Basketball Youth League results

The future stars on the hardwood provided fans some exciting basketball on December 5 and 8. Here is a recap of some games that were played.

December 8 at Roan Creek

C League

Doe #2 (13)

Mtn. City 3 (4)

Graham Long scored all 13 points for Doe #2. C.J. Lipford scored MC3’s four points.

B. League

Roan Creek #1 (16)

Mountain City #3 (10)

Joe Joe Church tossed in eight points and Samuel Lavey scored six leading Roan Creek to victory. Josh had the other two points.

Madisyn Farrow, Christopher Thomas, Nate Dorman and Ethan Stout scored two points apiece for MC3.

Mountain City #4 (24)

Roan Creek #2 (10)

Jace Stout provided eight points and his teammate Dylan had eight leading MC4 to victory. Noah Brown finished with six and Cameron Crowder had two for the winners. Landon Lipford scored six for Roan Creek. Juan M had the other two.

December 5 at Doe School

C League

Mountain City #2 (20)

Roan Creek #2 (0)

Carter Atwood blistered the nets for 19 points while leading MC2 to the victory. Dylan Reece had the other point.

B League

Doe #2 (20)

Doe #1 (15)

The two Doe teams hooked up for the best game of the day with Doe #2 coming out on top 20-15.

Chris Reece had a big day scoring 12 points for the winners. Josiah McEwen, Colton Arnold and Aaron Ferguson all had two points apiece for the winners.

Luke Morelock and Kyle Sluder had five points each for Doe #1. Jayden Bishop added three points and Danil Taylor scored two.

Mountain City # 2 (20)

Laurel 9

Carson Jennings scored eight points and Deirk Baird had six in Mountain City’s 11-point victory. Carter Rhudy, Kaden Blevins and Andrew Long scored a basket each for the winners.

Kendon Keith had four points for Laurel. Ethan Simcox scored three and Avery Jones added two.

A League

Doe #1 (33)

Doe #2 (16)

All things were a go in Doe #1’s big win over Doe 2.

Caleb Pierce scored eight points for Doe 1. Austin West added seven. Graham Reece and Connor Pierce tallied five apiece. Brayden Gentry had four. Sam Swecker and Serbastian Adams had two each.

Christian Lipford tallied a game high 11 points for Doe #2. Wyatt Crosby and Cole Warlock had two points each. Donavan Furchess made a free throw.