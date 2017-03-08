Johnson County Baseball/Softball Clinic for kids

The 2017 Johnson County Baseball/Softball Clinic will be held March 17 and 18. Rain dates are March 24 and 25.

There is a fee of $25 per child. Payment and completed application to Cliff Mahala at a Farmers State Bank (main office) or mail to Nicholas Perkins, 1527 Sandy Road, Mountain City, TN. Please make checks payable to Clinic – Nicholas Perkins.

Friday night is shop talk for players, parents and coaches at the Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center at 7 p.m. Special guests will be Brianna Snyder who is playing softball for Milligan College and Sam Thomas, Alice Lloyd College baseball player.

Saturday’s clinic will be a Cunningham Park with pitching, hitting, IF, OF, drills and fun. Children’s group clinic for ages 4-7 should arrive by 8:45 a.m. Ages 8-12 clinic will start at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided for all campers at 12:30.

If your child is participating in the morning clinic, please ensure that he/she eats breakfast prior to arrival. Appropriate baseball/softball attire (hat, glove, athletic pants, and bat if available) is encouraged. In addition, a hand/kitchen towel for drills.