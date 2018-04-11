JCMS tops HV and BC in softball

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The Longhorns opened up last week with a pair of wins during a busy week that saw them play four games in five days. They knocked off a good Bluff City team 6-0 then ran roughshod past Happy Valley 18-5.

Johnson County 6

Bluff City o

The Lady Grizzlies were expected to give Johnson County all they wanted, and they did so for four innings. That’s when the Horns caught fire and scored four times in the fifth and two more in the sixth to finally gain some breathing room.

“This was a good win tonight against a quality opponent,” said JCMS’ skipper Greg Reece. “We were hitting okay, but we changed everything by going with our short game in the fifth. Our staff is very proud of these girls. Later in the week, Bluff City beat Unicoi County in nine innings. Their kids know how to play.”

The Longhorns showed they could play too. Hailey Rider pitched four innings without giving up a hit. Autumn Lewis pitched the final three innings allowing only one hit. Credit went to Rider for the win. Faith Walsh provided a two-run double in the fourth inning that highlighted their four-run outburst. Haley Cox and Hannah Fritts had run-scoring base hits in the fifth inning that helped salt the game away. Walsh ended the game going 3-for-4 with two RBI’s. Cox was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and scored twice. Sarah Rider had a pair of hits and scored twice. Fritts, Potter, and Lewis each added a hit.

JCMS 000 042 0 – 6 10 1

Bluff City 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

WP—H. Rider

Johnson County 18

Happy Valley 5

The Lady Warriors put up a good fight but couldn’t match Johnson County’s red-hot bats that banged out a dozen hits. Hailey Rider led the way going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Sydni Potter was 2-for-4 with four RBI’s and two runs scored. Faith Walsh and Autumn Shepherd each logged two hits and two runs batted in. Sarah Rider drove in three runs and had a hit. Jayla Gregg was 1-for-3 with two RBI’s. Autumn Lewis had an RBI base hit and scored. Hannah Fritts scored three times, and Haley Cox reached base three times from her leadoff spot. Katie Bailey and Bryene Goines had two hits each for the Lady Warriors. Fritts pitched four innings to get the win with seven strikeouts for Johnson County. Lewis pitched the final two innings and fanned four. Johnson County skipper Greg Reece felt like his team slacked a bit.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done,” said Reece. “We knew Happy Valley would play us. Winning easy games early is not always a good thing. It is too easy to take opponents for granted.”

JCMS 402 507 — 18 12 2

HVMS 200 030 — 5 7 4

WP–Fritts