JCMS seventh graders stay perfect; defeat Little Milligan 40-24

By Tim Chambers

The candy at Christmas time couldn’t be any sweeter than the season that Johnson County’s seventh grade team is experiencing. They ran their record to 11-0 with a 40-24 win over Little Milligan on Thursday in Mountain City.

The Longhorns used eight points by Corie Neely and four more by Preston Greer to take a 12-5 lead in the opening quarter.

Gavin Ward provided nine points in the following frame including a trey which allowed the Horns to build a comfortable 25-11 halftime lead.

Johnson County used the hot shooting by Neely to build its lead at 34-16 going into the final frame.

They nailed the door shut after Zack Parsons, Neely and Dalton Brown opened the fourth quarter with a bucket each.

“The kids are fun to coach and they all know how to win,” said varsity eighth grade coach Devin Shaw. “They work hard plus they are wonderful to be around. This group is going to be a very good basketball team.”

Neely led the Longhorns with 14 points. Ward added nine points and Gentry tallied six. Brown collected four points while Sammy Walters tallied three. Parsons and Seth Condor rounded out the scoring with two apiece.

Lucas Horn topped the Buffaloes with eight points. Dalton Holtsclaw, Ryan Crumley, Connor Burleson and Trevor Campion all had four apiece.