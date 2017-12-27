JCMS rally past Bridgeport 60-56

By Tim Chambers

JONESBOROUGH—Johnson County finished the Tigers Christmas tournament 2-2 including a two overtime win over Bridgeport on Thursday. They earned a dramatic 60-56 win but lost to T. A. Dugger in the 6th place game on Saturday 55-40.

JCMS 60

Bridgeport 56

The junior high Longhorns outscored Bridgeport 20-11 in the final quarter to overcome a 9-point deficit and send the game into overtime.

Zack Parsons stepped up big in the final period scoring eight points. He also tallied five in the overtime periods.

His baskets and a pair of three’s by Preston Greer would factor heavily toward sending the game into overtime. Parsons’ free throws and Gavin Ward’s basket were just what was needed in the final overtime period that allowed Johnson County to escape with a victory.

Corie Neely had a huge game with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Parsons added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Greer chipped in with 14 points. Ward finished with four points while Nate Rice and John Stout provided two apiece.

Seth Ramsey led Bridgeport with 15 points. Hunter Shelton added 13 points and Matthew Boles 12, giving them three players in double figures.

T.A. Dugger 55

Johnson County 40

T.A. Dugger rode the outstanding play of Bryson Rollins to a big win over Johnson County on Saturday at Jonesborough Middle School.

Rollins finished with a game high 19 points and 11 rebounds. He recorded a couple of three-point plays in the first quarter that gave the Cyclones an 8-0 advantage.

Johnson County got within five in the second quarter but Donta Earnest scored at the buzzer to put TAD back up 20-13 at the half.

The Cyclones put the game away during the third quarter by outscoring Johnson County 21-7.

The Longhorns played hard in the final stanza but could never get the deficit back under double digits.

Corie Neely led the Longhorns with 14 points. Preston Greer finished with nine points while Hunter Wilson added six. Nate Rice (5 points), Zack Parsons (3 points) and two points by John Stout closed out the Longhorns’ scoring.

Cade Wilson had a big game scoring 10 points in addition to his six rebounds and three steals. Neely and Parsons had eight rebounds each for the Longhorns.