JCMS picks up two wins

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The Middle School Longhorns earned a pair of wins last week by knocking off Blountville 11-1 and Holston Valley 11-6 in extra innings.

JCMS 11

Blountville 1

The Longhorns opened the game with four runs in the first and put it away with five more in the fifth. Dalton Brown and Peyton Pavusek singled in a run each in the first inning after Seth Condor had led off the frame with a base hit. Dakota Holt had an RBI single in the fifth while Conder doubled in a pair. Asa Lewis had an RBI single as the Horns ended the contest by way of the 10-run rule after five. Lewis pitched four strong innings allowing only two hits to pick up the win. He also had three including a double. Conder and Brown banged out two apiece. Zack Parsons, Josh Austin, and Peyton Pavusek collected the other three.

“We decided to play after the third inning,” said JCMS’ head coach Julian Crews. “We didn’t come ready to play in the first three innings.”

JCMS 410 06 – 11 6 2

Blountville 001 00 – 1 2 1

WP–Lewis

Johnson County 11

Holston Valley 6

The Longhorns scored five runs in the eighth inning to knock off the home-standing Warriors in extra innings. Regulation ended with the game tied at six-all, but the Horns would put together on a big inning in the final extra frame. Dalton Brown led off with a single with the big blow being a two-run base hit from Seth Conder. Ethan Icenhour struck out three batters in the bottom half to preserve the win. Asa Lewis led the Longhorns at the plate going 3-for-3. Conder, Brown and Trey Snyder provided two apiece. Zack Parsons, Josh Austin, and Peyton Pavusek each added a base hit and an RBI. Conder started for the Longhorns and pitched four-plus innings before giving way to Icenhour. Conder logged five strikeouts while Icenhour finished with three in the two-plus innings that he pitched.

“I was proud of the way that kids never gave up,” said JCMS’ skipper Julian Crews. “Ethan pitched well in relief, and we got a big hit or two when we needed them. It’s a good win for us.”

Johnson Co. 000 024 05 – 11 12 1

Holston Val. 110 301 00 – 6 8 2

WP—Icenhour