JCMS looks sharp despite razor thin schedule

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

The middle school Longhorns will need to make every game count with only six games on the card in 2017. Four of those will be on the road with only Cloudland and Unaka as home foes.

Head Coach Devin Shaw attempted to play some of the North Carolina schools that they had played in the past but couldn’t convince them to remain on their schedule.

They’ll play a seventh grade game on August 24th at home and will try and find a game with a Greene County opponent if possible.

“It’s been harder getting schools to play this year than in the past,” said Shaw. “I’m still working on a few things, but you can’t play your league if the others aren’t willing to.”

Corie Neely returns at running back after a standout campaign last year.

“He was one of the top rushers in the league last year before getting hurt,” said Shaw. “This year he’s bigger and faster and has put on some muscle. He can deliver hits instead of worrying about getting hit like he did last season.”

Dalton Brown will start at quarterback replacing Stacy Greer who is now the backup quarterback at the high school.

Ethan Icenhour will center on offense and play middle linebacker on defense. Nate Rice will get the fullback nod.

The line will be anchored by big John Stout who could likely be a force in the middle. He will also line up at nose guard on defense.

Jacob Phipps has looked good in the offensive line and will start at tackle on the defensive in addition to his guard duties. Preston Greer has good hands and will hold down the tight end slot.

The defense is led by Sammy Walters, Icenhour and Brown in addition to Allen Matheson who will start at corner.

Tanner Marshall, Nick Speed, Isaiah Willis and Gavin Wilson are a trio of players who have caught the eye of Shaw and his staff.

