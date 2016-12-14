JCMS Longhorns tame Tigers 39-28

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

Johnson County played the part of “Roadrunner” in its game with Hunter Elementary. Anytime the Tigers got close the Longhorns would pull away.

A 10-2 spurts that began late in the third quarter enabled them to earn a 39-28 home win in junior high basketball action on Thursday.

The key to the win was Johnson County’s balance.

Corie Neely and Ian Tester led the way with nine points each. Stacy Reece and Clayton Cross dominated the boards with 10 and nine respectively. Ryan Morefield filled the stat chart with five points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

It was enough to make a happy camper out of head coach Devin Shaw.

“This was a good team win,” said Shaw. “We brought in Corie to play point guard off the seventh grade team and moved Ryan to the wing because he had been our most consistent shooter. That allowed us also to move Clayton back down in the post. Hunter beat us in the summer so we’ve gotten better. I thought we did some good things tonight like rebounding and defending, but we’ve still got a lot of things to work on to get better.”

JCMS jumped on top early only to watch Hunter battle back. They led 8-6 after one and extended that into the second quarter. Neely and Morefield provided deuces that put the Horns up by six. Ian Norris added a runner with 1:34 remaining in the half to up the margin at 17-9.

Hunter got a pair of baskets by Devin Ramsey and Will Sexton to stay within six at the break and pulled closer in the third quarter.

Ramsey’s runner cut the lead at 24-21 at the 1:50 mark in the third, but it was all Johnson County from there

