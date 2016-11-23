JCMS Longhorns split with Providence Academy

By: Tim Chambers

Johnson County’s play in the first quarter against Providence Academy proved to be stronger than the smell given off at a ramp-eating contest on Whitetop Mountain in mid May. It led to a sweet tasting victory.

The Longhorns were able to joust the Knights 49-33 in the boys’ varsity game. The girls dropped a close 13-11 contest minus their leading scorer.

Varsity Boys

Johnson County 49

Providence 33

A pair of baskets by Trevor Gentry and Stacy Greer’s three-point play sparked a 12-0 run in the first quarter that allowed them to take a 21-9 advantage after one. Clayton Cross had the hot hand, scoring six points during the run.

They cooled off in the second quarter and scored only four points but were able to still maintain their 12-point cushion.

Two baskets each from Ian Norris and Clay Stanley extended their lead at 17 in the third quarter. From that point they put it on cruise control.

Gentry led the way with a double-double, 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cross added 11 points. Greer just missed a double-double, nine points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Morefield scored three points but dished out a game high six assists. Ethan Bower helped the cause by scoring a deuce.

“I thought we came out ready to play from the start,” said Longhorns’ head coach Devin Shaw. “We got some baskets on the inside and did a good job of pushing the ball up the floor. I was proud of their effort. We missed some shots in the second quarter, but we shot the ball pretty good in the other three.”

Cole Torbett and Ryan White fired in 17 and 15 points respectively for the Knights, but the Horns’ defense shut down the rest.

Girls

Providence Academy 13

Johnson County 11

The Lady Longhorns led 9-2 after the first quarter but scored only two points over the final three periods.

They had a hard time getting their offensive going without leading scorer Sadie Stout who was out with the flu.

Emmy Miller led the scoring with five points. Maddie Edington, Rhiannon Icenhour and Jacey Eshelman scored two points each.

Boys Junior Varsity

Johnson County 44

Providence Academy 19

Corie Neely fired in 12 points, leading the Longhorns to victory in the 7th grade contest. Dalton Brown added seven points and Hunter Wilson tallied six. Preston Greer finished the game with five and Zack Parsons tallied four. John Stout, Gavin Ward and Dylan Kelly all had two.

Anthony Hall and Seth Conder scored their first points of the season after earning a spot on the roster last week.