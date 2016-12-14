JCMS Longhorns beat Hunter 43-37

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

JCMS has been searching for the right kind of formula to win girls’ basketball games. Sometimes it’s been like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but the digging finally paid off.

The Lady Longhorns prevailed 43-37 in a game where balance was the key. They had more providers than your current health care system.

Maddie Edington scored 13 points including four crucial ones down the stretch. Sadie Stout had a mammoth game with 13 points, five steals, four assists and six rebounds. Emmy Miller tallied nine points and nine rebounds. Rhiannon Icenhour pulled down a game high 11 rebounds.

“We’ve been looking for a game like this where everyone stepped up,” said Eller. “We actually played all four quarters and that’s something we’ve not done in a while. Icenhour had a good game rebounding. Maddie, and Emmy played well too. Sadie scored 13 and was rebounding and doing all the things we expect from her. It was good to see so many players step up and contribute in this big win.”

Hunter led for most of the first quarter but a long three-ball by Stout put the Lady Horns in front at 11-10. It was Stout’s steal and layup that tied the game at 13 all heading into the second quarter.

The lead changed hands three times in the next period.

Miller’s feed to Icenhour allowed JCMS to take a four-point lead after Stout had broken the tie with a jumper.

But Hunter wasn’t about to go away.