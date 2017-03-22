JCMS Lady Horns crush Golden Raider 16-6

By: Tim Chambers

The middle school Lady Longhorns turned Sullivan North into the “Wild Wild West” on Monday afternoon in Bloomingdale. Johnson County “banged” out 24 hits that led to a 16-6 thumping of the Golden Raiders.

The Longhorns scored five runs during the first three innings but broke free for seven more in the fourth that blew open a close game. JCMS’ head coach Greg Reece touched on the win.

“We were able to pull away late and get a victory,” said Reece. “Our pitcher, Deanna Younce, was injured in the third inning and Hailey Rider came in and pitched well. We hit the ball great but we also had some mistakes on the bases. I made some mistakes too, but I told the girls they played well and overcame my miscues. When we hit like this we can play with most anyone.”

Emma Miller’s triple and a RBI single by Younce set the tone for three runs in the first inning.

Faith Walsh doubled in the third and scored on Younce’s single. Paige Knight had a big RBI base hit that capped off the frame.

The Lady Longhorns stampeded their way to seven runs in the fourth inning that broke open a close 5-4 contest.

Maddie Edington, Miller and Cassidy Lakatos all had run scoring doubles. Walsh, Jayla Gregg and Jenna Horner slapped RBI singles.

The Longhorns tacked on four more runs in the seventh that extended their lead to 11. North scored a single run in the seventh but the damage had already been administered by the Lady Longhorns.

