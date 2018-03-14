JCMS falls to Lady Cyclones 6-3

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County put up a great fight. Unfortunately,

one bad inning would do them in.

T.A. Dugger broke open a close game with three runs in the fourth that led to their 6-3 win in a game played at Elizabethton High School on Thursday.

The Longhorns scored twice in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Jayla Gregg led off with a double and scored on Faith Walsh’s triple. Morgan Murwin added an RBI single, but the Cyclones would bounce back and score two in the bottom half.

Maddie O’Quinn’s triple scored Cheyenne Poiroux and Kennedy Harris who each had singled.

The game stayed that way until the third inning when the Cyclones took the lead for good. Molly Guinn slapped a two-run single while Chloe Force drove in one with a groundout.

Gregg helped the Horns score their final run by

stealing second, third and home after slapping a single. Both teams played well throughout the game with the Cyclones having just enough in the tank to pull out the victory.

Gregg led the Longhorns with three hits while Walsh added a pair. Haley Cox, Hailey Rider and Kristen Day added on hit apiece.

Guinn, Harris, and Holtsclaw collected two hits each for T.A. Dugger.

The junior varsity dropped a 9-7 contest to the Cyclones.

Maddi Furchess, Autumn Shepherd, and Aubrie Baird had two hits and two RBI’s each for Johnson County. Audrey Savery and Kendyl Kleine provided one each.

JCMS head coach Greg Reece summed up the game.

“It was your typical opening game with some good and bad,” said Reece. It’s something that we have to learn from. I was a little too aggressive on the bases, but we had chances to bring runners in but didn’t.”

Reece added, Sometimes there are tradeoffs between putting the best defense

in the field and having hitters to score runs. As our pitching rotation gets settled a little more, we will be able to

do that.”