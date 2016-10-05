JCHS Longhorns look to corral West Greene Buffaloes on Friday night

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County has won three straight games and all have been on the road. They started the year at 0-3 and all the losses were at home and against state ranked teams.

They are hoping to change that streak on Friday when West Greene invades Paul McEwen Stadium.

The Longhorns would love to see a capacity crowd fill the home side stands in this all important Region 1, 3-A matchup. They haven’t graced Arnold Field in five weeks plus this will be their homecoming.

Head Coach Don Kerley is well aware of the distractions that come with the territory. He’s also aware of their star running back Julius Lane.

“They moved him from wide receiver to quarterback and now at tailback,” said Kerley. “He ran all over Northview Academy so they’ve found something there. They’ve got it figured out now so we will need to play our best. We saw how Claiborne had improved last week. I think we will see the same from West Greene on Friday.”

West Greene trailed Northview 30-7 at the half before storming back in the second half only to lose 37-33. That’s when the “Juice” got loose.

Julius Lane scored four second-half touchdowns that included an 80-yarder. He also caught a 79-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Lane ended the game with 205 yards rushing and nearly 300 all-purpose yards. Lane wears No. 1 but the defense was far from that.

Northview had 324 yards of total offense in the first half with 205 of them by running back Justin Howard. He ended the contest with 295 yards on the ground.

The Longhorns must find success in the air to try and open up their running game.

Nathan Arnold will need to step up his game despite throwing for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns. The Longhorns must find a way to control the football in order to keep Lane and the Buffs’ offense off the field.

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.