JCHS Longhorns ground Abingdon Falcons 72-44

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

Abingdon’s short trip to Mountain City on Friday turned into a long bus ride home for the Falcons. Johnson County grounded the Falcons over the final three quarters to earn an impressive 72-44 victory inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter of play until the Horns turned up the defense in the second quarter. They outscored the Falcons 16-6 and held a 30-20 advantage at the half.

“We didn’t start out well at all,” said JCHS’ head coach Austin Atwood. “The first four minutes of the game might have been the worst we’ve played all year. But we played pretty well after that, especially on defense. We only gave up six points in the second quarter and we shot pretty well from the foul line. They didn’t shoot well, but I thought we had something to do with that. We defended well and played very good down the stretch. This was a good win and a good measuring stick. They beat Sullivan East this year so they’ve had some good wins.”

Johnson County used six points by Jordan Edes and a three-ball each from Blake Atwood and Bud Icenhour to stay in the hunt during the first quarter.

The game was tied at 14 all until the Horns begin to establish themselves on the defensive end. They held the Falcons to only two field goals in the quarter and six points.

Icenhour had the hot hand, hitting seven points including one basket that put them up by double digits. Sean Lewis added four points as the Horns took advantage of Abingdon’s poor free throw shooting.

The Falcons made only 1-of-8 in the half and 8-of-20 for the game.

It was totally the opposite on the Longhorns’ side.

They finished the game hitting 25-of-28 charity tosses. Blake Atwood and Lewis were a combined 4-of-4 in the third quarter. Icenhour had five points including another trifecta, allowing them to stay in front 45-30 heading into the final frame.

It was Johnson County’s ability to hit key free throws over the last eight minutes of the game that sealed the deal.

