JCHS Longhorns cruise past Happy Valley Warriors 71-31

By Tim Chambers

ELIZABETHTON—Don’t expect Happy Valley to shower Bud Icenhour with gifts upon his graduation. They’ll probably be singing, “Thank God and Greyhound you’re gone.”

The senior guard fired in a game high 26 points, including eight treys in a lopsided 71-32 victory on Thursday night inside of Bayless Gymnasium.

Icenhour compiled 56 points and hit 17 three-pointers in the two games they played this year. He said it was just a matter of getting the open looks that helped him accomplish what he did.

“They were giving me some space and my teammates did a good job of getting it to me,” said Icenhour. “I was able to beat them with a ball dribble on a couple of them. We wanted to jump on them early and not let them hang around.”

Any thoughts of the Warriors hanging around were quickly erased by halftime. The Longhorns led 35-17 and outscored them 21-7 in the third period.

Icenhour had 17 first half points but he was also aided by Blake Atwood who scored in a variety of ways.

He ended the game with 15 points with a dozen coming in the first half. He also dished out five assists, four of them to Icenhour.

“We just took what they gave us and had fun,” said Atwood. “We can be a pretty good team when our shots are falling like they did tonight.”

The Longhorns completely dominated play over the 32-minute span and had upped their advantage at 56-24 after three.

Both teams would empty their benches in the fourth quarter as Johnson County outscored the Valley 16-8 in that frame.

The Longhorns took advantage of some blue collar efforts by some of its other players to aid Icenhour and Atwood’s efforts.

Zack Eller accounted for seven points and a whopping seven steals. Nathan Arnold led the team in rebounding with eight. Lucas Phillips came off the bench to score six points. Jordan Edes and Troy Arnold had six apiece.

Head coach Austin Atwood was pleased with the way his team approached the game.

“We came out ready to play on the road and shot the ball well,” said Atwood. “They have played some teams close recently and we didn’t want to let them hang around. I thought we did a good job defending and not letting them get second and third chance shots. I’m pleased with the way we played.”

Bryce Carter was the only Warrior in double figures with 10.

——-

Johnson County 71, Happy Valley 32

JOHNSON CO. (71)

Icenhour 26, Atwood 15, Eller 7, Edes 6, T. Arnold 6, N. Arnold 0, Phillips 6, Isaac 2, Cunningham 2,

HAPPY VALLEY (32)

Carter 10, Sams 4, Surcey 7, Willis 5, Whitaker 3, Cochran 3

Johnson Co. 19 16 21 16 — 71

Happy Valley 8 9 7 8 — 32

3-point goals—JC 12 (Icenhour 8, Atwood 2, Phillips 1, Isaac 1) HV 3 (Willis 1, Surcey 1, Whitaker 1)