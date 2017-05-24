JCHS Longhorn quartet earns All-Conference honors in baseball and softball

By Tim Chambers

It was an up and down year for the baseball and softball teams but a quartet of players was named to the All Conference squads. Both squads had a pair of players named to the first team.

Nick Whitener and Shane Greer were tabbed on the baseball side while Courtney Brooks and Lindsey Wills gathered honors on the softball side.

Whitener led the Longhorns in batting with a .409 average and RBI’s with 15. He had 27 hits in 66 times at bat.

Greer had the second highest average, hitting .338. He was 24-71 and drove in 14 runs.

Brooks had the second highest average for the Lady Longhorns, batting .306. She had a .960 fielding average which was the team high.

Wills hit .298. the third highest average on the team with five RBI’s and nine runs scored.

Hannah Brooks and Marley Eggers were named honorable mention. Brooks led the team in hitting with a .318 average. She also led the team in home runs (7), and RBI’s (18).

Eggers batted .290 with 20 hits and eight RBI’s.

Daniel Livorsi and Jayden Joiner were selected honorable mention in baseball. Livorsi batted .271 in his senior campaign.

Joiner hit .293 and pitched four of the team’s five victories. He was 4-3 and led the team in innings pitched with 34.

Whitener, the lone senior will perform on the diamond for Milligan College next spring. Greer will be back for his senior campaign.

Courtney Brooks will return for her senior year as will Wills who will be a junior. Hannah Brooks is expected to have a stellar sophomore campaign.