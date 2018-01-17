JCHS Longhorn JV’s continue to impress

By Tim Chambers

The junior varsity Longhorns have looked impressive racking up three convincing wins in their last three games.

They knocked off Sullivan East 80-63 behind a 30-point output by Lucas Phillips. Darin Cunningham had a night to remember, scoring 19 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Michael Oxendine tallied 19 points while Gavin Reece chipped in with 10 points and a team high seven assists.

They also pulled out a 62-50 win at Sullivan Central.

Gavin Reece led the way with a game high 20 points. Michael Oxendine added 17 points and Lucas Phillips provided nine. Clayton Cross just missed double figures with eight points.

They sandwiched in a 68-44 victory over Happy Valley at home on Tuesday inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

Lucas Phillips and Gavin Reece scored 19 and 13 points respectively to lead the way. Michael Oxendine tallied nine points and Clayton Cross collected seven. Will Henson and Dylan Simcox scored five points each as several Longhorns made their way into the box score.