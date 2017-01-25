JCHS freshman girls mash Dobyns-Bennet 58-32

By Tim Chambers

The freshman girls were hoping to get a signature win on Saturday and they did so inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium. The Lady Longhorns jumped on Dobyns-Bennet early and never looked back, winning 58-32.

It was an impressive showing by the Longhorns who placed three players in double figures.

Natalie Winters scored 10 points in the first quarter helping Johnson County build an 18-8 advantage. Abby Cornett had a pair of buckets. Taylor Parsons and Adrian Hall added one each.

They stretched the advantage to 29-17 at the half with the aid of five points from Cornett and four more by Parsons.

The Longhorns put the game away with a 20-point outburst in the third.

Hall and Hannah Brooks got things started with a basket each and Cornett sandwiched in a trey. Parsons stole the show, scoring nine of her 15 points in the frame.

Reserves would finish out the contest.

Parsons and Cornett had 15 points each to lead the Longhorns. Winters finished with 12 and Hall provided a half dozen. Olivia Cox scored a trio of deuces and played a good floor game. Brooks and Taylor Cox had two points each.

Audrey Steadman tallied 11 points to lead Dobyns-Bennett.