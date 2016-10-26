Hugs feel good after a game and last a long time

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

Two youth teams from Johnson County will get a chance to play inside the historic Stone Castle at Tennessee High on Saturday. The Mighty Mite Longhorns will battle Elizabethton at 1:45 while the Grasscutter Horns will tackle Science Hill at 3:30.

The Mighty Mites finished 8-1 on the season and will get a chance to avenge that blemish against the Cyclones. They dealt the Longhorns a 28-27 loss inside of Citizens Bank Stadium that wasn’t decided until the final play.

The Grasscutters were able to avenge their loss to the Cyclones last week when they bounced them from the playoffs 7-6.

But there is more to these youth games than just championships.

It’s a special treat for all these young athletes to get an opportunity to play inside some of the nicest high school stadiums in East Tennessee.

The Mighty Mites had the privilege to play inside of Kermit Tipton Stadium on Saturday, which is also the current home for ETSU football.

The Bucs won on Thursday night on the same field that the little tikes roamed about on Saturday.

Saturday’s championship games inside the Stone Castle are something that all of these kids will never forget.

It’s also one that I won’t forget either.

I’ll probably be wandering down the sidelines off to myself when the Mighty Mites Horns play Elizabethton.

It’s tough when you have your son coaching and grandson playing on the opposing team. I also have some kids that either play or cheer for the Cyclones that attend the church where I pastor.

To read the entire article, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.