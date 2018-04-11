Horns top Watauga but lost to Unaka

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

BLUFF CITY—Johnson County was one inning away from getting its biggest victory of the year but a game winning hit saved the day for Sullivan East. Perry Casaday singled on a 0-2 pitch allowing East to escape with a 4-3 win on Tuesday at John McKamey Field. Johnson County had taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the seventh on Josh Tierney’s single scoring Shane Greer who had reach on a base hit.The Longhorns had three hits in the inning and a leadoff walk but got a runner threw out at the plate.

Head coach Pete Pavusek summed up the game.“We make a few mistakes that cost us a win,” said Pavusek. “You have to eliminate those when you play good teams and our league is full of good teams. It’s frustrating because we could very easily by 8-1 with a break here or there. We’ve got to find a way to pull out some of these close ones.”Johnson County opened up scoring in the second inning when Jonathan Arnold walked and later scored.

The fourth inning was a carbon copy of the 2nd for Johnson County. Arnold walked and scored with the help of an error to put his team in front 2-0.East got on the board in the fifth without collecting a single hit to cut the deficit in half at 2-1 and tied the game in the sixth with another solo run.That set the stage for the back and forth seventh inning.

Casaday pitched six and two-thirds innings allowing five hits and three runs to pick up the win. He ended the day with eight strikeouts. Greer logged five and two-thirds innings for Johnson County. He allowed five hits and two runs with six strikeouts. Ben Howard came on in relief to finish the game. Tierney led the hitting for the Longhorns going 2-for-4 while Arnold was 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Bud Icenour, Greer, and Reece Stout went 1-for-3 apiece. Casaday and Everett Hunt provided two hits each for the Patriots.

Sullivan East 16

Johnson County 8

East found success on Wednesday against the Longhorns for the second day in a row. Johnson County found themselves trailing 10-0 after East put up seven runs in the sixth inning against them but they would battle back in the bottom half to close within two.The Longhorns scored eight times in the sixth with Josh Tierney, Weston Throop, Petie Pavusek, Reese Stout, Johnny Arnold, and Gabe Reece, all driving in runs in the inning. The Patriots answered with six more runs in the seventh to put the game away.Bud Icenhour pitched five innings for the Longhorns allowing seven hits and seven runs. East would touch the Longhorns’ bullpen for nine more runs.

Elias Arnold had four hits to lead the Patriots offense that registered 14 hits. Dylan White pitched five innings to pick up the win. Tanner Leffew came on to record the last six outs on the hill for the Patriots. Jonathan Arnold went 2-for-4 to lead the Longhorns. Icenhour and Gabe Reece were 1-2 each with a run scored. Greer and Tierney were 1-3 each.