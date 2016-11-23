Horns earn a Saturday split

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

Johnson County wrapped up the Hall of Champions games on Saturday the same way they did on Friday. They earned a split in their two games played.

The Longhorns used a well-balanced scoring attack to knock off Mitchell County, NC 71-56 in their first matchup. They played dead even with Chuckey-Doak in the nightcap before falling 74-65.

Johnson County 71

Mitchell County, NC 56

A quartet of Longhorns scored in double figures who barley missed reaching the mark in leading Johnson County to a win over Mitchell County in the first contest.

Sean Lewis led the way with 13 points. Jordan Edes tallied 11 while Nathan Arnold and Dawson Snyder provided 10 apiece. Bud Icenhour and Zack Eller just missed the mark with eight points each. Austin Houser chipped in with six.

Justin Green fired in a baker’s dozen to lead Mitchell County.

Chuckey-Doak 74

Johnson County 65

The Longhorns led 16-13 after the first quarter and were tied at halftime at 31 all. The Black Knights held a slim one-point advantage heading into the final quarter, but their legs weren’t there in the final three minutes for Johnson County who was playing their fourth game in less than 24 hours.

Bud Icenhour and Jordan Edes had huge performances, scoring 18 and 17 points respectively to pace the Horns. Sean Lewis finished with 13 points. Nathan Arnold and Austin Houser tallied five apiece. Zack Eller finished with four.

Devin Jennings scored a game high 23 points for the Black Knights. Jacob Willett added 19 points and Karter Maupin chipped in with 13.

Girls

Mitchell County 56 Johnson County 30

The Lady Longhorns had trouble generating any type of offense against the Lady Mountaineers on Saturday in their Hall of Champions game inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

Courtney Brooks led the Horns with seven points. Brittany added six and Michala Cretsinger finished with five.

Taylor Parsons had a team high eight rebounds and five points. Abby Cornett scored four. Britain Peele had a basket and Bella Miller tallied a free throw.

The Brooks twins’ grabbed six rebounds each while Cretsinger was able to gather five.