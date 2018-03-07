Horns brave the cold to work out some kinks

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

JOHNSON CITY—The weather conditions didn’t damper softball from being played at Wing Deer park in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday. Johnson County took the field on Friday night for

two JV games and participated in four varsity games on

Saturday in a huge play day round robin event for area teams.

The Junior Varsity took part in games on Friday and split

the two games that they played.

The varsity opened with a pair of close losses on Saturday but bounced back to win two games including one against Greeneville.

It was fun to watch the activities going on inside the park in addition to the softball that was being played.

The weather conditions didn’t stop Longhorn fans from viewing the game.

They broke out the heaters compliments of Nathan Winters and Mike Brooks

and some sipped on coffee and hot chocolate over the one hour and 10 minute ball games.

The softball team mirrored this year’s basketball squad as head coach Angela Blevins had only one senior and two juniors in the starting lineup. Two freshman and four sophomores took the field and the youth was evident in the early

going.

The Longhorns played well

in a close loss to Claiborne County but found it’s groove over the next two game.

The beat Hancock County soundly banging out seven hits in one inning and five in another.

They took down a very good Greeneville team by playing some sound defense behind excellent pitching and timely hitting.

Senior Courtney Brooks and sophomore Hannah Brooks shared mound duties and both look impressive while toeing the rubber.

Brooks worked out of one inning by getting a key strikeout while Brooks used a nice off speed pitch to bail her out of one jam with two on.

Brooks was the only senior on the team and hit the ball well from her leadoff spot. The Longhorns got base hits from freshman Maddie Edington and Emmy Miller against Hancock that got the run parade

started.

Sophomore Natalie Winters smashed a double to drive home a pair against Hancock and she also hit the ball well versus Greeneville.

Hannah Brooks nearly hit on out on Friday night and picked up two key base hits in the two wins on Saturday.

Lindsey Wills provided a pair of base hits and added one great defensive play at second base by throwing out a girl at first on her knees.

Abby Cornett joined the base hit parade and juniors Bella Miller in addition to Willis were key performers in the last two contests.

“I was very pleased with the way we played especially in those last two games on Saturday,” said head coach Angela Blevins. “I thought we started to mesh some against Claiborne County and it carried over from there. This group is fun to coach and their young but eager to learn. We had some kids who played two and three positions today which shows how versitle that they are. Anytime we can get on the field and play is definitely a pluss for us.”

The Longhorns will open

up the regular season on

March 12 at Unaka. They’ll play at Unicoi County on the 13 and at Sullivan East on

the 15.

Their first home game will be on March 20 against Sullivan Central.