Horns battle Devils for final playoff spot

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

There is no place like home unless you’re the 2016 Johnson County Longhorns. They would prefer to get the heck out of Dodge every Friday and play on the road.

Ironically they still have a shot at making the playoffs if they can knock off Unicoi County on Friday night inside of Gentry Stadium despite finishing the season winless at home.

The Longhorns are currently 4-5 overall but 4-1 away from home. That includes a 34-24 road win over second place Northview Academy two week ago. They let a golden opportunity to finish second and host a first round playoff game slip away last Friday against Pigeon Forge. They turned the ball over on their first three possessions that led to a 21-7 loss, but the Horns haven’t fared well on rainy nights.

They were defeated by bottom tier West Greene and barley escaped with a win over last place Claiborne County. Their streak of making the playoffs four consecutive years is in jeopardy unless they find a way to shut down the Blue Devils high prolific quarterback and passing game.

The Devils and Longhorns are currently tied for fourth at 3-3 and both have identical overall records at 4-5.

Unicoi County appears to have found its groove under new head coach Drew Rice who replaced Glen White after a 62-0 blowout loss at Happy Valley in week five.

The offense is led by quarterback Kendrick Williams who has thrown for 1801 yards. The senior signal caller would love nothing better than to push that mark over 2000 against the Longhorns.

He threw for 234 yards against Northview completing 20-of-31 passes. Dylan Lewis caught eight of them for 143 yards and two scores.

