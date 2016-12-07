Hampton hammers Lady Horns in Monday night action at JCHS

By Tim Chambers

Hampton took some of Johnson County’s best jabs before delivering a monstrous knockout punch. The Bulldogs delivered a haymaker by way of a 22-0 run that led to their 71-43 victory on Monday night inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

Hampton threatened to blow the game open in the first period. Shyanne Tuelle had a trio of deuces while Kenzie Hill and Brianna Hoyle delivered five points each.

Courtney Brooks tossed in five points for the Longhorns but Michala Cretsinger had the only other field goal.

The Bulldogs led 20-8 after one.

Things got better for a while in the second quarter for Johnson County but would suddenly turn sour.

Destiny Cole swished a trey and Cretsinger had a basket that triggered a 10-4 run. They got within a six-pack at 24-18 on a three-ball by Brittany Brooks at the 3:10 mark, but the wheels came off from there.

Two humongous runs would doom the Horns.

Hampton’s 9-1 run to close out the half allowed them to build a 34-21 halftime lead.

Their next run would bury the Lady Longhorns.

Hampton reeled off 22 straight points over a two-quarter span to go up 62-25 midway through the fourth quarter.

It was ‘warm up the bus’ from there.

Courtney Brooks led the Longhorns with 12 points. Cretsinger finished with nine and Brittany Brooks added eight.

Tuelle took over the game during the two runs with a 23-point outburst. Megan Garland dominated the inside with 15 points and nine rebounds. Alexus Grubbs and Kenzie Hill provided 10 and nine points respectively.